Trump and several co-defendants expected to negotiate bond terms with Fulton County DA’s office Monday

General view of the Fulton County Jail, after a grand jury brought back indictments against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta.

 Dustin Chambers/Reuters

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump and several co-defendants in the sweeping Georgia racketeering case are expected to work out the terms of their bond Monday with the Fulton County district attorney’s office, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Trump’s legal team has been in contact with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, and conversations are expected to continue this week about the logistics of his surrender at the jail and arraignment in court, sources tell CNN.