Trump and DeSantis to clash Friday as campaigns collide publicly in Washington and behind closed doors in Florida

The presidential campaigns of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will clash out in the open and behind closed doors on September 15 as their fight for the future of the GOP intensifies.

The two leading presidential candidates are expected in Washington, D.C., for a pair of dueling appearances at two separate conservative confabs – the Pray Vote Stand Summit hosted by the Family Research Council and a gathering organized by the Concerned Women For America.

