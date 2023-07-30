(CNN) — Former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik will meet with special counsel Jack Smith in the coming days to discuss efforts taken by former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to investigate potential election fraud in the wake of the 2020 election, Kerik’s attorney said Sunday.

The attorney, Timothy Parlatore, who has also previously represented Trump, said in an interview with CNN’s Paula Reid that the special counsel’s office will meet with Kerik and his lawyers “in about a week” and will “get into … the core” of the intentions behind Trump and Giuliani’s unfounded claims of voter fraud.