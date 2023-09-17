(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s legal team again argued on Sunday that US District Judge Tanya Chutkan should recuse herself from the 2020 election criminal case against him in Washington, DC.

Trump has argued this before, and his response Sunday was expected. But the language in Trump’s legal argument used Chutkan’s own words against her, and argued in a particularly bold way that Trump’s political successes meant the prosecution of him could be perceived as politically biased, and Chutkan, a harsh judge on January 6 riot cases, should no longer preside.