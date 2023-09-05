Washington (CNN) — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s monthslong standoff that has blocked military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion care policy is “putting our national security at risk,” three of the nation’s senior-most military officials are warning in a Washington Post op-ed that published Monday night.

The op-ed, authored by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, is an unusual public intervention in a congressional political dispute and reflects the frustration felt at the highest levels of the US military over Tuberville’s holds, which have been in place for six months.