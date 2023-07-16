(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called Israel a “racist state” on Saturday while addressing pro-Palestine protesters who interrupted a panel discussion at the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago.

“As somebody who’s been in the streets and participated in a lot of demonstrations, I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible,” the Washington state Democrat said, while protesters chanted, “Free Palestine.”

