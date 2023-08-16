(CNN) — After two hours at the Iowa State Fair spent posing for photos, glad-handing attendees visiting the livestock barn and indulging in carnival games and the famous pork chop grill, Tim Scott was heading for the exits when he stopped to meet a group of voters.

The South Carolina senator and Republican presidential candidate had been greeting voters throughout the day, many of whom enthusiastically thanked him for running.

CNN’s Steve Contorno, Kate Sullivan and Ali Main contributed to this story.