(CNN) — Another US military service chief has relinquished command without a Senate-confirmed replacement in place, marking the first time in the Defense Department’s history that three services are operating without a confirmed senior military officer in place.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday relinquished command on Monday. His nominated replacement, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, is one of more than 300 military officers whose promotions are being stalled by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, in protest of Pentagon reproductive health policies.