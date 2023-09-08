(CNN) — In its latest effort to show that it is putting its extra congressional funding to good use, the Internal Revenue Service said Friday that it is shifting its enforcement efforts to high-income earners, partnerships and big corporations.

The agency will also ensure that audit rates do not increase for those earning less than $400,000 a year – echoing President Joe Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on those below that threshold – and will add more safeguards for lower- and moderate-income taxpayers who claim the earned income tax credit.