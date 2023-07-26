(CNN) — A third associate of Steve Bannon was sentenced to 63 months in prison for the “We Build the Wall” online fundraising fraud scheme, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Timothy Shea was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of justice, the release said.

CNN’s Laura Ly and Kara Scannell contributed to this report.