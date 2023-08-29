These are the first 10 drugs subject to Medicare price negotiations By Tami Luhby, CNN Aug 29, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The Biden administration unveiled Tuesday the names of the first 10 drugs subject to price negotiations in Medicare.They are: Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara, and Fiasp and certain other insulins made by Novo Nordisk, including NovoLog.Once set, the negotiated prices take effect in 2026 – though the drug industry has filed multiple lawsuits seeking to derail the effort.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Pope says 'backward' US Catholic conservatives have replaced faith with ideology Local sheriff's deputies help US Marshals arrest 26 offenders in Eastern Washington Solidarity in Pasco: Unions gather to support Councilman Brown after act of racism Power restored after brief outage in Kennewick Prenatal Lifestyle Interventions Improve Child Neurodevelopmental Outcomes Latest News Local sheriff's deputies help US Marshals arrest 26 offenders in Eastern Washington Solidarity in Pasco: Unions gather to support Councilman Brown after act of racism Comprehensive Healthcare offers same-day mental health assessments with no appointment Power restored after brief outage in Kennewick Record Breaking Temps Today...Big Cool Down and Rain on the Way More News