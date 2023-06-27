(CNN) — The January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was “essentially planned in plain sight on social media” and yet the FBI and Department of Homeland Security appeared to have “completely dropped the ball,” a Senate committee concluded in the latest highly critical assessment of the security failures.

A new report released by Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee paints a freshly damning portrait of various intelligence failures by the FBI and DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis, agencies tasked with preventing domestic terrorism.