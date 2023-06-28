(CNN) — Move over, Reaganomics. President Joe Biden is attempting to usher in the era of “Bidenomics

This economic theory – which rejects the idea of “trickle-down” policies in favor of focusing on the middle class – will be a centerpiece of Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign. The president will highlight the achievements he’s attributing to Bidenomics in a major speech in Chicago on Wednesday.