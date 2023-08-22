Washington (CNN) — When former President Donald Trump arrives at the Fulton County jail later this week to surrender in the criminal election subversion case, he’ll be able to choose between three different ways to pay the $200,000 bond that will keep him from being detained in the facility as his case unfolds.

Trump, like his 18 co-defendants in the sprawling racketeering case brought last week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, will have the option of paying the bond with cash, through a professional bonding company or by putting up just 10% of the total amount.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this report.