(CNN) — A Texas man pleaded guilty on Thursday to making threats against public officials in Georgia following the 2020 election, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Chad Christopher Stark, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of sending a threat using a telecommunications device, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, according to the release. A sentencing date has not yet been set for Stark, who had been indicted in January 2022.

