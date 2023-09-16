Texas AG Ken Paxton acquitted on 16 charges in state Senate impeachment trial By Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN Sep 16, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday was acquitted on 16 charges in his state Senate impeachment trial over accusations of repeatedly abusing his office to help a donor.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Benton Co. Assessor explains ‘shocking’ 2024 home value change notice An old Apollo spacecraft is causing small quakes on the lunar surface Pacific Power bills could increase for Washington state customers starting in October Investigation underway at Marcus Whitman Hotel after report of chemical smell West Richland woman accused in ex-husband's murder appears in Benton Co. court Latest News Yakima's Encore Books to hold local author signing on Sunday Pacific Power bills could increase for Washington state customers starting in October Investigation underway at Marcus Whitman Hotel after report of chemical smell Last Weekend of Summer...Much Cooler Temperatures Next Week Benton Co. Assessor explains ‘shocking’ 2024 home value change notice More News