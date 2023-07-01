(CNN) — Last fall, just when the Supreme Court was gearing up to start a new term, Chief Justice John Roberts told an audience in Colorado that he was looking forward to a return to normal where the public would be able to attend oral arguments in person after a Covid-induced break and metal barricades, erected to ward off protesters in the wake of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, would finally come down.

“I think the more normal, the better,” Roberts quipped.