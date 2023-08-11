(CNN) — US District Judge Tanya Chutkan wasted little time taking charge of the historic case by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump, using a hearing Friday to make clear she doesn’t want a political carnival.

While much of the roughly 1 hour and 40 minute proceeding focused on the granular details of a protective order for evidence revealed to Trump, Chutkan demonstrated a no-nonsense approach to prosecutors and the former president’s attorneys.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report