Supreme Court says Christian business owner can refuse to create same-sex marriage websites By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter Jun 30, 2023 (CNN) — The Supreme Court Friday ruled in favor of a Christian web designer in Colorado who refuses to create websites to celebrate same-sex weddings out of religious objections.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.