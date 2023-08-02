(CNN) — Approval ratings of the US Supreme Court remain at record low levels and Americans are closely divided on Justice Clarence Thomas, as the court continues to issue controversial opinions and is hit with criticism about ethics standards.

The latest results are based on a Gallup poll conducted in July, just after the high court finished another blockbuster term deciding that colleges could no longer use race as a factor in deciding admissions, striking down President Joe Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan and ruling in two major voting rights cases.