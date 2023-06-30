Washington (CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for an individual who suffers from gender dysphoria to sue a Virginia men’s prison for violating a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on disability.

A lower federal court in Virginia initially dismissed the lawsuit brought by Kesha Williams, a transgender woman, on the basis of the Americans with Disabilities Act’s explicit exclusion of “gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments” from protection under the federal civil rights law. An appeals court later sided with Williams, saying that the 1990 law covers gender dysphoria.