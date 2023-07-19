Special counsel subpoenas security footage from Atlanta stadium that served as polling place in 2020 election

An election worker processes absentee ballots at State Farm Arena on November 2, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

 Megan Varner/Getty Images

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors building a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election have asked for all security video from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena around polling day, according to a subpoena sent to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office.

The letter from special counsel Jack Smith and his investigators, dated May 31, 2023, asked the Georgia secretary of state’s office for “any and all security video or security footage, or any other video of any kind, depicting or taken at or near the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on or about November 3, 2020, and any associated data.”