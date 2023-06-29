Special counsel office still investigating Trump’s handling of documents, sources say

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump on June 9 in Washington, DC.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — The special counsel’s office is continuing to investigate around Donald Trump’s handling of documents after his presidency ended, multiple sources tell CNN.

That includes continued grand jury activity in Florida and inquiries of witnesses, though it is not yet clear what aspects of the investigation the prosecutors are still pushing toward.