(CNN) — The special counsel’s investigation into Donald Trump and the aftermath of the 2020 election sought the former president’s Twitter direct messages, of which there were many, federal prosecutors and lawyers for Twitter revealed in newly unsealed transcripts from February court hearings about the search warrant.

The transcripts provide additional hints into what special counsel Jack Smith was looking for before a federal grand jury indicted Trump on four crimes related to his attempts to overturn the election. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

