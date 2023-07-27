Special counsel charges third defendant in Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith has charged a third defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, in the Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, according to court files.

Former President Donald Trump and his aide, Walt Nauta, were charged last month. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.