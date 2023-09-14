(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith argued against Donald Trump’s request that US District Judge Tanya Chutkan recuse herself from the federal election subversion case against the former president, saying in a new filing that Trump had taken the judge’s comments in Capitol rioter cases “out of context in order to manufacture allegations of bias.”

Trump’s motion seeking Chutkan’s recusal centered on comments that the Obama appointee made about the former president during sentencing proceedings for two Capitol rioter defendants. Prosecutors with the special counsel’s office said in the filing Thursday that Trump’s recusal request “cherry-picks” Chutkan’s comments about him and that the judge’s past statements were not evidence of “improper bias or prejudgment of the current case.”