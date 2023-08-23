South Carolina Supreme Court upholds 6-week abortion ban

The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia is shown on January 18.

 James Pollard/AP

(CNN) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed a temporary block on the state’s abortion restrictions, with four justices agreeing and one dissenting in three separate opinions. 

The law, known as the ”Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act,” limits most abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, when early cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus or embryo. 