Some January 6 rioters’ sentences may be invalidated after appeals court ruling

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

 Samuel Corum/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — A federal appeals court in Washington issued a ruling Friday that jeopardizes the sentences of some January 6 rioters who were convicted of misdemeanors for trespassing at the Capitol and were sentenced to both jail time and probation.

