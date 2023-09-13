(CNN) — The sister of Paul Whelan, an American who has been declared wrongfully detained in Russia, is hoping to meet again with President Joe Biden to press him to do everything he can to bring her brother home.

Elizabeth Whelan, who is in Washington, DC, this week for a series of meetings with administration and congressional officials, said she admires the work being done by the Biden administration on her brother’s behalf, but feels they have only leveraged 80% of possible efforts to secure his release.