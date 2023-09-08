(CNN) — The nominee to be the US military’s most senior general warned US airmen in a letter this week that the Chinese military wants “to exploit your knowledge and skill to fill gaps in their military capability.”

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, who has been nominated to replace Gen. Mark Milley as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in the letter that foreign companies are “targeting and recruiting US and NATO-training military talent” to train China’s People’s Liberation Army.