(CNN) — The Senate passed a critical national defense policy bill Thursday evening – setting up a showdown with the Republican-controlled House.

The House passed its own version of the bill – known as the National Defense Authorization Act – earlier this month after adopting a series of controversial amendments pushed by hardline conservatives. Now that the Senate has passed its NDAA bill, lawmakers will need to reconcile the Senate bill and the House bill by negotiating a compromise version that can pass both chambers.