(CNN) — Security for the federal judge assigned to oversee the criminal case against former President Donald Trump over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election has been increased in the federal courthouse in Washington, DC.

CNN has observed more security detailed to Judge Tanya Chutkan, and deputy US Marshals discussed security plans for the judge on Monday. The US Marshals Service, which handles security at the DC District Court, did not respond to a request for comment.

CNN’s Jason Morris and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.