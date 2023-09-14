(CNN) — As he looks to break through in the 2024 GOP primary, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott rolled out an economic plan on Thursday that takes aim at President Joe Biden’s policies and calls for making permanent former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

“The 2024 election will be pivotal for your tax bill,” Scott says in the memo, obtained by CNN, that calls for reducing government spending, cutting taxes and increasing domestic energy production. “You can’t afford to have the Democrats in power when your tax cuts are on the chopping block.”