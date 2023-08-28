(CNN) — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Monday rolled out his education and technology plan, arguing that, under President Joe Biden, the role of parents has been minimized in decisions over childhood education and social media habits.

The plan, which mirrors broader Republican efforts to target race and gender issues in the nation’s schools as well as take on large technology companies, comes as the Republican presidential candidate returns to his home state Monday with plans to travel to Iowa later this week. The senator will tout his new plan during stops across the two states, his campaign said in a press release.