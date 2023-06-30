Santos appears in court for first time since pleading not guilty in criminal fraud case

Rep. George Santos walks with his lawyer Joseph Murray outside the Central Islip Federal Courthouse on the day of his hearing, in Central Islip, New York, on June 30.

 Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Central Islip, New York (CNN) — Embattled Rep. George Santos appeared in federal court on Friday, where prosecutors unveiled they had delivered the defense roughly 80,000 pages of documents earlier this week.

Santos – back in court for the first time since pleading not guilty to a 13-count indictment alleging fraud related to Covid-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances – showed no emotion throughout the hearing in Long Island, sitting with his hands folded in front of him.