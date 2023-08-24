Sally Yates: Voters ‘have a right’ to hear evidence against Trump before election

Sally Yates, seen here on May 8, 2017 in DC, said voters “have a right” to hear the special counsel’s evidence against the former president before they head to the ballot box in 2024.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Sally Yates, a former acting attorney general early in Donald Trump’s administration, said voters “have a right” to hear the special counsel’s evidence against the former president before they head to the ballot box in 2024.

“The people of this country have a right to hear that evidence and to know the truth before they cast their vote and to do everything reasonably possible to be able to accomplish that,” Yates, who also served as deputy attorney general in the Obama administration, told CNN’s David Axelrod on “The Axe Files” podcast released Thursday.

CNN’s Kaanita Iyer contributed to this report.