(CNN) — A Russian fighter jet flew “dangerously close” to a US drone over Syria and damaged it with flares, according to the US Air Force, in the latest in a series of incidents between the two militaries in the Middle East.

On Sunday, Russian jets closed to within a few meters of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone that was taking part in an anti-ISIS mission over Syria. One of the jets began dropping flares in front of the US drone, severely damaging its propellor, the Air Force said. The drone’s crew was able to control the aircraft and fly it back to its home base.