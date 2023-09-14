Russia expels two US diplomats

US national (top) and rainbow flags are pictured on the US embassy in Moscow on June 30, 2022. The Russian government is expelling two US diplomats for allegedly maintaining contact with a Russian national who worked for the US Mission and is accused by Moscow of being an “informant.”

 Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Russian government is expelling two US diplomats for allegedly maintaining contact with a Russian national who worked for the US Mission and is accused by Moscow of being an “informant.”

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Embassy in Moscow, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy was summoned to the Ministry on Thursday and informed that the two diplomats – Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein – have been declared as “persona non grata,” which means they have to leave the country within a week.