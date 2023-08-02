Russia engaged in extensive effort to force Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories to accept Russian citizenship, report says

A man fills document to apply for new Russian passport at a centre in Melitopol.

 Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Russia is forcing Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories to accept Russian citizenship by engaging in a systematic push “to make it impossible for residents to survive in their homes” unless they do so, according to a newly released report from the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab.

The report details an extensive campaign of both laws from the Kremlin to “streamline applying for a Russian passport while simultaneously threatening those who refuse to apply with detention or deportation,” as well as de-facto restrictions on those who refuse to accept the passports.