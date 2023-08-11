(CNN) — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott visited Arizona’s southern border last week where, after listening to harrowing stories of hardship on the path through Mexico to the United States, he declared, “The most compassionate thing we can do is tell people, ‘Don’t come to our border illegally.’”

Recounting his own recent tour of the US-Mexico border, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that same day told an Iowa audience that if he were elected president, certain illegal entrants “are going to end up stone cold dead” because they would be lethally shot by his border patrol and military.

CNN’s Kit Maher and Jennifer Agiesta contributed to this report.