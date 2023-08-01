(CNN) — Republican presidential candidates seeking to make the second debate stage in September will face tougher criteria for doing so, according to a person familiar with the new rules.

To make the next debate, which will be held on September 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, Republican presidential candidates will need at least 3% in two national polls or in one national poll and two polls from separate early-voting states – Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

CNN’s Jennifer Agiesta contributed to this story.