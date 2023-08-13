(CNN) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign on Sunday evening quickly tried to walk back comments the Democratic presidential candidate had made earlier in the day in support of a nationwide abortion restriction after the first three months of pregnancy.

“Mr. Kennedy’s position on abortion is that it is always the woman’s right to choose. He does not support legislation banning abortion,” the campaign said in a statement, attempting to clarify remarks Kennedy had made to an NBC reporter at the Iowa State Fair that had prompted praise from a major anti-abortion rights group.