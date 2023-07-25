RFK Jr.’s campaign filings show payments to a litany of Republicans and controversial activists, including some anti-vaxxers

Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. during SiriusXM Town Hall on June 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

 Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM

(CNN) — Public campaign finance disclosures from Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign reveal numerous payments to individuals and groups whose ideologies differ significantly from traditional Democratic Party politics, a review by CNN’s KFile finds.

Kennedy’s campaign paid a litany of prominent activists – which includes some anti-vaccine advocates, public health conspiracy theorists and Republicans, either individually or through their businesses – the filings show. One anti-vax activist, whose company was paid by Kennedy, once famously compared vaccine mandates to prosecution of Jews during the Holocaust.