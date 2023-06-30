(CNN) — House Republicans are furiously working through the recess to shore up support on a series of spending bills leaders hope to put on the floor as soon as July, another critical test for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s struggle to hold onto his right flank and make good on a series of promises he made to clinch the gavel in January.

The House Appropriations Committee passed six spending bills ahead of the July Fourth recess, but negotiations are continuing over recess on whether those bills – and the six still working their way through committee – might need further changes to win support on the House floor. The speaker can only afford to lose a handful of members. It’s a massive undertaking and once again puts a spotlight on whether the Republican majority in the House can stay unified after bitter divisions stalled the chamber in June.

CNN’s Melanie Zanona contributed to this report.