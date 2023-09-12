Rep. George Santos says he’s not in talks with DOJ on potential deal in criminal case

New York Republican Rep. George Santos, seen here on May 17, said on September 12 that he was not in talks with the Justice Department.

(CNN) — New York Republican Rep. George Santos on Tuesday said he was not in talks with the Justice Department to strike a plea deal after he was indicted on 13 federal fraud and money laundering charges in May.

The freshman congressman, whose astonishing pattern of lies and fabrications has led to investigations and calls for his resignation, told CNN’s Erin Burnett in an exclusive, combative interview that there are “no talks of a negotiation” with the Justice Department.

