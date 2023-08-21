READ: Trump’s bond agreement By CNN staff Aug 21, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions after his lawyers met with the Fulton County district attorney’s office on Monday, according to court documents reviewed by CNN.Trump faces multiple criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.Read the agreement below:The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fire burns Pasco house overnight; officials say to stay away from the area ‘This is heartbreaking’: Tragedy strikes Yakima family on vacation after 2 youngest kids fall out of hotel window UPDATE: Wanted Richland man found dead by Kittitas County Search & Rescue, cause of death under investigation FIREWATCH: 185 structures destroyed by catastrophic fire in Medical Lake Gov. Inslee issues state of emergency as wildfires ravage the state Latest News More Smoke and Poor Air Quality Tonight...Rain on the Way School zone driving safety as students get back to classes Fire burns Pasco house overnight; officials say to stay away from the area PNW romance authors to be celebrated at Yakima bookstore on Saturday 'Felines and Firefighters' event held at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter was a 'huge success' More News