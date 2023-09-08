Read: Georgia special grand jury report on Trump’s election interference

(CNN) — A Georgia state judge released the full final report Friday morning of the special grand jury that investigated Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Read the special grand jury report here.