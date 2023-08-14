(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s office argued Monday that allowing Donald Trump to set up a secure room for discussing the classified evidence in the documents case at his Florida residence, as the former president has requested, would be giving him “special treatment” that no other defendant would receive.

“Creating a secure location in Trump’s residence—which is also a social club—so he can discuss classified information would be an unnecessary and unjustified accommodation that deviates from the normal course of cases involving classified discovery,” Smith’s team said in a court filing.