Washington (CNN) — A man arrested last week with weapons in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, DC, neighborhood began live-streaming in the area shortly after resharing a social media post from Donald Trump in which the former president posted what he claimed was Obama’s address, according to federal prosecutors.

The prosecutors included the details in a detention memo filed Wednesday, urging a federal magistrate judge in DC District Court to keep the defendant, Taylor Taranto, detained pending his trial for charges related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. Taranto has not yet been charged in connection with last week’s incident.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand and Casey Gannon contributed to this report.