Prosecutors say former Trump adviser Peter Navarro ‘acted as if he is above the law’ as trial begins

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

(CNN) — The contempt of Congress trial against Peter Navarro started in earnest Wednesday morning, with dueling opening statements from prosecutors and the defense.

The former White House trade adviser “acted as if he was above the law,” Justice Department attorney John Crabb told the jury. “But he is not above the law. No one is.”